Woman ‘badly shaken’ after off-license robbery

A woman has been left badly shaken following an armed robbery at an off license in Belfast. Detectives have appealed for information about the incident, which occurred on the Upper Lisburn Road in Finaghy on Saturday morning, November 26.

Detective Sergeant Michael Hawthorn said a man entered the store at around 8.10am and threatened a female staff member with a knife while demanding money.

“A small sum was handed over before the male made off on foot,” he said.

The man is described as being aged in his 20s, 5ft 5in tall, of heavy build and was wearing a red hat and red hooded top.

Det. Sgt. Hawthorn added that the member of staff, while unhurt, had been left “badly shaken following the incident”.

He added: “I would appeal to anyone who saw a male matching this description in the Finaghy area, or who can assist us with our inquiries, to contact us on 101 quoting Reference Number 300 on the 26/11/16 or Crimstoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555111.”