Woman beaten up by robber who steals Audi

A woman, understood to be in her 40s, was beaten up by a robber in Templepatrick. Co Antrim, at about 8.10pm on Thursday.

She had left her house in the Antrim Road area when a man came out of an alley and punched and kicked her, before making off with her car keys and handbag.

He stole her Audi car which was reported to be on fire in the Lylehill Road area of Templepatrick at approximately 9pm.

The woman required medical treatment for her injuries.

Inspector Julian Buchanan said: “The man is described as being aged in his 20s, about 6’2” tall, of slim build with broad shoulders and was wearing a black hooded top, camouflage trousers and wellington boots.

“I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact Antrim Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1226 of 27/10/16.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”