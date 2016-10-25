Woman claimed she walked from Waterfoot after ‘strangling attempt’

A distressed woman with red marks on her neck and bloodshot eyes claimed she walked a distance from Waterfoot after a man allegedly tried to strangle her with a belt, a Court heard on Monday.

The allegations emerged as Mario Felloni (33) of Cliftonpark Court in north Belfast, who is charged with attempted murder and has 114 previous convictions, made an unsuccessful bail application as he appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison where he is on remand in the case.

He is further charged with false imprisonment of the woman and assaulting her occasioning her actual bodily harm.

The incidents are alleged to have happened between August 2 and August 4 this year in County Antrim.

Opposing bail a police officer said at 3.30am on August 4 a woman reported to police that a distressed female approached her saying she had walked from Waterfoot and that an attempt had been made to strangle her with a belt.

The officer said the injured woman was taken to Antrim Area Hospital where it was revealed she had been “significantly strangled” which had left marks on her neck and was the strangulation was severe it left her with bloodshot eyes.

The officer said police considered it attempted murder.

The policewoman said the woman gave a verbal account to police but then withdrew that alleging she was put “under pressure” by the accused of whom she said she was “terrified”.

The officer said police were concerned that if released Felloni could abscond as he had been living in County Cork and had a “considerable history of violence”.

She said police were concerned he could commit further offences if released.

A prosecutor told the court Felloni, who had a “significant” record, had previously breached seven court orders.

A defence lawyer said there had never been any written statement in the case and claimed the injured woman had been contacting their office asking about the status of the case.

The lawyer argued any risk of Felloni fleeing could be managed by strict bail conditions.

Refusing bail, District Judge Liam McNally said Felloni faced serious charges including attempted murder and he said there was a risk of interference with the witness.

Felloni was remanded in continuing custody to appear back at Coleraine Magistrates Court via video link on November 21.