Woman convicted of animal cruelty

A Ballymena woman has pleaded guilty to causing suffering to a German Shepherd type dog.

Cathy Lee-McGuire, age 25, a former resident of Shanowen in Ballymena was convicted after pleading guilty to charges of animal cruelty at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday 26 October 2016.

Two charges were brought against Ms McGuire by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011. The first charge related to causing unnecessary suffering to a German Shepherd Type dog and a second charge to failing to ensure the welfare of this dog.

The one-year-old German Shepherd was found in a severely emaciated state with all bones of the pelvis and the spine visible and a sunken appearance to its face at Ms McGuire’s property during an investigation by an Animal Welfare Officer in February 2014. McGuire received a fine of £150 for each of the two charges (£300) and ordered to pay veterinary, kennelling and legal costs totalling £580.25 with 26 weeks to pay.

A Mid and East Antrim Borough Council spokesperson said: “Council gives a high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

“Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, including being brought before the courts.

“This animal was found in a dreadful condition and it was apparent that it had suffered unacceptable neglect over a sustained period.”