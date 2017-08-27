Woman drowns after boat incident in Enniskillen

A woman has drowned in Enniskillen after apparently falling overboard from a boat with a man in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police along with other emergency service responded to reports of a woman and man having fallen overboard from a boat moored at the ‘Round O’ jetty at Enniskillen at around 2.40am on Saturday, 26 August.

Inspector Keith Hicks said: “On arrival the male was already out of the water. A search operation was implemented and a woman was taken from the water. Unfortunately she died a short time later in hospital. An investigation into the circumstances is now underway and a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out.

“Local police would extend their sympathies to the family and would offer thanks to all of the agencies involved in the operation.”

It is understood the man involved in the incident remains in hospital.

Rosemary Barton, Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, expressed her sympathy for the family of the woman who died.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to the family of the lady who died earlier this morning as the result of a boating tragedy at the Round O jetty in Enniskillen,” she said. “It is very sad that something like this should happen on what should be a fun time for families over the bank holiday weekend.

“I also commend the member of the public who raised the alert and the emergency services who reacted so swiftly to try to save lives during this incident.

“I appeal to everyone, whether they are boating or travelling on our roads, to be always mindful of how simple accidents can happen.”