Woman escapes from arson attack on Belfast house

A woman in her 50s escaped uninjured from a house fire in Belfast last night (Friday).

Police say they are treating the incident, in the Broadway area of the city, as arson.

Detective Sergeant Moffett said: “The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of this fire around 9pm last night, which police are treating as arson with intent to endanger life.

“A 58-year-old woman, who was in the house at the time, escaped uninjured, although there was considerable smoke damage to the property.

“Detectives would like to speak to a male who was seen running away from the scene. He is described as being of medium build and height, wearing dark clothing and black trainers with white soles.

“Anyone with information about this incident should call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1316 of 1/9/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”