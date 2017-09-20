Woman ‘hid £12,000 of heroin inside her body’

A woman allegedly hid £12,000 worth of heroin inside her body in a bid to smuggle it into Northern Ireland, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

Police discovered the drugs secreted in her vagina after stopping a car on the A1 near Newry last month, prosecutors said.

Details emerged as bail was refused to a 35-year-old man who was driving the Seat vehicle.

John Goodman, of Tonagh Gardens in Lisburn, faces charges of importing and possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

He was detained with his co-accused on August 23.

Full body searches were carried out on both, with nothing found on Goodman.

But Crown lawyer Natalie Pinkerton told the court a package containing several wraps of suspected heroin were discovered in the woman’s bra.

She continued: “A larger package containing around 135 grams of suspected heroin were found secreted in her vagina.”

The haul has an estimated street value of £12,000 - although that figure may change depending on purity.

During police interviews Goodman insisted he knew nothing about the drugs on his co-accused.

Ms Pinkerton confirmed forensic tests are still be to carried out on packaging recovered.

Defence counsel argued that unless any DNA link is made Goodman will probably be acquitted.

Lord Justice Stephens was also urged to release Goodman from custody due to a serious medical complaint.

Denying bail, the judge cited the risk of further offending.