Woman in court over north Belfast hammer attack

A woman has been remanded in custody charged with carrying out a hammer attack in north Belfast.

Samantha Goldring, 35, is accused of inflicting facial injuries on another woman on Saturday night.

The alleged attack happened close to Goldring’s home at Enfield Drive in the city.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Goldring appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

She also faces a further count of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Dressed in a grey sweatshirt, Goldring nodded and spoke softly to confirm she understood the charges.

A detective constable said he could connect her to the alleged offences.

No bail application was made during the brief hearing.

A defence solicitor said she needed to confirm the availability of an appropriate address before seeking her client’s release.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Goldring in custody to appear again by video-link on Wednesday.