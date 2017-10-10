Woman interviewed by PSNI for ‘Pride’ sign

A 24-year-old woman has been interviewed by the police about a placard she carried at this year’s Gay Pride parade in Belfast which carried an offensive message about the DUP.

Organisers confiscated her placard saying its content was in breach of Parades Commission rules.

Ellie Evans has accused the police of being “heavy handed” in calling to her home last week to invite her to attend a voluntary interview, saying they could have written instead.

“I think they did it to intimidate me because there was no reason that couldn’t have been a letter,” she told the BBC.

She said she was questioned under legislation relating to public order and inciting hatred. DUP MLA Jim Wells said he lodged a complaint with police about the placard.

The PSNI said they are continuing to investigate a complaint in relation to a placard at the parade and that any complaints can be made to the police ombudsman.