Woman punched and kicked in robbery

Police are appealing for information following a violent robbery that occurred at an address off the Antrim Road in Templepatrick on the evening of Thursday 27 October.

At approximately 8.10pm, a woman left her house when a man came out of a nearby alley and demanded money. He punched and kicked the woman and made off with her car keys and handbag which included a sum of money.

He stole her Audi car which was reported to be on fire in the Lylehill Road area of Templepatrick at approximately 9pm. The woman required medical treatment for her injuries as a result of the assault.

Inspector Julian Buchanan said: “The man is described as being aged in his 20s, about 6’2” tall, of slim build with broad shoulders and was wearing a black hooded top, camouflage trousers and wellington boots.

“I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact Antrim Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1226 of 27/10/16. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”