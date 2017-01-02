Woman rescued after her car ends in river

A woman was taken to hospital after her car was found partially in a river in Coleraine.

The PSNI said they had a report about the car just before 10.15am on Monday at Portstewart Road.

Police said the female driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A PSNI spokesman said they attended the scene but had no part in the woman’s rescue.

Belfast Live reported that the woman was 88 and that her silver Toyota Yaris car had gone partially down a twelve foot bank before she got out of the car.

It was reported that a passing group of kayakers spotting the woman and called in the emergency services to assist.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed it had taken the woman to hospital. Neither it nor PSNI were able to confirm any details of the incident apart from the fact that a car was partially in the water and a woman was rescued.