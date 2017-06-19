Woman scares off pair of would-be robbers

A female shopkeeper has scared off two would-be robbers in north Belfast by calling out for help, police have said.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of the shop on Skegoniel Avenue at around 7.30pm on Thursday 15 June.

Detective Constable Ritchie said; “One male entered the premises demanding money, while the other kept watch outside.

“A female employee managed to scare the would-be robbers off by calling out for help. Both males then fled empty handed in the direction of Northwood. The employee was left shaken by the experience.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crime or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact detectives at Musgrave Street Station on 101 quoting incident reference 1131 of 15 June 2017.

Alternatively, members of the public can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, he said.