Woman seriously injured in Downpatrick

Police have reported that a woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident at a house in Downpatrick.

The PSNI said it was not certain how she had been hurt. She is understood to have been injured at Thomas Russell Park this afternoon where, according to the BBC, she has been living with her young child for several years.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident at a house in Downpatrick.

“A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident. Officers are working to establish how the woman sustained her injuries.”

Local MP Margaret Ritchie of the SDLP said: “I have been to visit the estate. I want to offer my support to this lady and I hope she will fully recover from her injuries. “