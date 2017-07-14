Woman sexually assaulted near Sandy Row

Police have launched an investigation after a 32 year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted near Sandy Row in Belfast on Wednesday.

It's understood the assault took place shortly after midnight in the St. George’s Gardens area.



Detective Sergeant Gary Chambers said: "We are keen to identify and speak to two males we believe may be able to assist us with our enquires. It is believed these two male witnesses were walking along St. George’s Gardens in the direction of Sandy Row before the incident occurred and had spoken to the male suspect and female victim involved in this assault.



"We are also appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area during the early hours of Wednesday July 12 and who may have witnessed a distressed female or anything else unusual. Detectives can be contacted at Ladas Drive by calling 101, quoting reference 152 of the 12/07/17."



D.S. Chambers added: "Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”