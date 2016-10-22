Woman was sexually assaulted as she slept on sofa - court told

A woman who was drinking in a house after being out on St Valentine’s Day was later sexually assaulted as she lay sleeping on a sofa, a prosecutor told Antrim Crown Court on Friday.

The victim, who was 20 at the time, had gone to a house in Cullybackey, when she was targeted by Robert John Glass (62) who previously pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault by penetration.

The victim’s DNA was found under his fingernail.

A defence lawyer said after the incident Glass was burnt out of his house in Cullybackey.

Prosecutor Tessa Kitson said Glass, a tiler, who now lives in the Portglenone area, was punched in the face when the woman awakened to find her clothing and underwear had been taken down to her knees at 3pm on the afternoon of February 15, 2015.

She saw Glass, whom she knew from around Cullybackey, kneeling beside her carrying out the sex attack.

The woman also told him: “Get out the door before I put you out”. She then contacted police.

Glass had been drinking in the house earlier that day before going home and returning.

Ms Kitson said a victim impact report showed the woman was distressed by the incident and finds it difficult to go out alone or answer the door.

Defence QC Neil Connor said Glass’s wife of over 30 years passed away in 2010 from cancer and he has a daughter is seriously ill in hospital

He said the attack was “opportunistic” and he regrets what he did and is deemed to be at a low risk of re-offending

Mr Connor said Glass was burned out of his house after the incident and was forced out of Cullybackey.

Judge Desmond Marrinan said as the woman slept on the sofa she must have felt she was “safe among friends”.

He adjourned sentencing Glass for the “pretty revolting” attack until Monday October 24. Glass was released on continuing bail.