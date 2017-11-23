Women and boy shaken after threat by masked gang

Two women and a vulnerable young boy have been left shaken after being threatened by a masked gang in Londonderry.
The incident happened at O’Casey Court on Wednesday.
Police Service of Northern Ireland Inspector Ian Hunt said: “Police received a report of a number of masked males outside a property in the O’Casey Court area at around 9.50pm. It was reported one of the males possibly had a firearm.
“Three people in the property, including two females, aged in their 60s and 40s, and a vulnerable young boy were uninjured during the incident, however this was a frightening ordeal for the occupants who were left shaken.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101.
