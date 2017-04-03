Women are attacked by gang posing as mail staff

A trio of robbers donned the uniforms of postmen to carry out a raid on a business in south-west Belfast.

One of the three men was armed with a suspected firearm, and they entered the offices of the firm – which police have not named – at around 1pm on Monday.

The gang assaulted two female members of staff before tying them up.

The trio then made off with a sum of money.

In a statement on Monday night, Detective Sergeant Melanie McGrory said: “The members of staff suffered minor injuries and were left badly shaken as a result of the incident.

“One of the suspects was described as being around six feet tall, of slim build, aged in his 30s with piercing green eyes and pale skin.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the The Cutts area of Dunmurry at the time of the robbery and who may have noticed anything suspicious to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 561 03/04/17.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”