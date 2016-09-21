Women traumatised after south Belfast armed robbery

Three women have been left traumatised after being robbed by masked men in south Belfast.

It happened at a house in Maryville Court shortly after midnight.

Two masked men, one carrying a gun and the other a crowbar, forced their way into a property and demanded cash.

There were no reports of any physical injuries but police said the women had been left shaken by the ordeal.

The robbers fled in a small grey car with two mobile phones and a purse containing a small sum of money.

Detectives have appealed for information and want any witnesses to contact them at Musgrave Street police station on 101 quoting reference 12 210916.