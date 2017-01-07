Women warned after serious sex assault

A warning has been issued to women in Lurgan after a serious sexual assault in the area.

And they have been urged to carry personal attack alarms which a local MLA is offering free of charge.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has called on all women to take care and be alert following the incident and says the attack alarms are available at her office.

Police are appealing for information following the report of the attack on a female in a layby in the Tannaghmore North Road area of Lurgan at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday 8 December.

The assailant is described as being aged between 30 to 40 years, with a beard and he spoke with a local Lurgan accent.

He was over 5’5” tall and was wearing a dark hoody and dark trousers.

Detective Inspector Lynne Knox said she would would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information to contact Detectives at the Rape Crime Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 452 03/01/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Speaking on the issue Carla Lockhart said, “this is a very alarming incident and my thoughts are with the lady who has been attacked.

“It was a barbaric act and one that has sent shock waves amongst the Lurgan area. I want to see this individual face the full rigours of the law.

“This was a horrific sexual assault and is a warning to us all to take care and take precautions whilst out on our day to day duties.

“I have a new stock of personal attack alarms in my office in Lurgan and would invite women to come along and avail of them.”

Sinn Fein MLA Catherine Seeley also condemned the attack.

“We must ensure the attacker is taken off the streets and faces the full force of the law,” she stated.