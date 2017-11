A suspicious object that sparked a security alert in Co Down this morning is believed to have been a “WW2 device”.

Police cordoned off Lisburn Street in Ballynahinch just after 10am and ATO were tasked to the scene.

In a tweet, the PSNI said: “An object, which is believed to be part of a WWII device has been taken from the scene.”

The road has now been reopened to traffic.