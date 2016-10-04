Young boy hospitalised after scrambler collision

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital following a collision with a scrambler in Mossley last night.

The boy’s injuries are not known at this stage.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a scrambler and a juvenile at Mossley Pavilion, which occurred on Monday, October 3 at approximately 8:45pm. A young person was taken to hospital following this collision and an investigation is ongoing.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any information, we request that you get in touch with us on 101 quoting the reference number 1309 03/10/2016 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”