Youth charged in connection with Bangor burglary

A 16-year-old youth is expected to appear in court this morning charged with two counts of theft, two counts of criminal damage and 3 counts of common assault
The young male is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court later this morning.
The charges are in connection with a number of recent incidents in the Bangor area including a burglary at commercial premises in the Marine Gardens area of the town during the early hours of yesterday morning.
A 15-year-old female also arrested in connection with the burglary has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
