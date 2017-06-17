Youths ‘trespasing and causing damage’ at Ards development site

Police are investigating reports of trespassing and anti-social behaviour at a building site in Newtownards.

It follows sightings of around a dozen young people in the new Riverhill Development in the north Down town.

PSNI Ards sated: “We’ve had a few reports now of anti-social behaviour at this site where kids are trespassing and causing damage, not to mention annoying and scaring elderly residents.

“Obviously we are repeating our regular advice of parents to be aware of what their kids are getting up to, have a chat to them and explain the consequences and dangers of hanging about building sites like this and the fear this causes in local elderly residents.”

Police added they will be speaking to those involved and reporting them for any offences.