Critically endangered gorilla born at Belfast Zoo

Belfast Zoo is celebrating the birth of a critically endangered Western lowland gorilla.

Born to mother, Namoki, and father, Gugas, on August 28, newborn gorillas cling to their mother’s stomach for the first few months.

For the first months, the newborn clings to the mother's stomach. Keepers recently discovered the infant is a female and she has been named Olivia.

Gorillas are family-oriented animals that live in groups called troops. A troop is made up of one silverback male, several females and infants.

Western lowland gorillas come from the dense forests of western central Africa.

Gorillas are the largest of all primate species (a group of animals that includes monkeys, lemurs, orang-utans, chimpanzees and even humans.