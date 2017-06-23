‘Cross-community left’ meeting in Carrickfergus

Labour Alternative has called a meeting in Carrickfergus to discuss “the need for a cross-community left” in Northern Ireland.

The event at Oakfield Community Centre on Wednesday, June 28 at 6.30pm is one of a series in the wake of the general election.

Labour Alternative East Antrim representative Conor Sheridan said: “On the basis of a radical programme, Jeremy Corbyn has dumbfounded all the political commentators and the Blairite wing of his own party to deliver Labour’s largest share of the vote since 2001 and its highest number of seats since 2005.

“He has humiliated Theresa May, engaged a new generation of young voters and shattered the lie that socialist policies are not popular.

“In contrast, the election in Northern Ireland was little more than a sectarian head count.

“We urgently need to build a genuinely cross-community alternative which will challenge the status quo and stand up for workers, for young people and for LGBT and women’s rights.”