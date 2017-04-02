Crossgar death: Car removed from crash scene

A man has died following an early morning accident on the Saintfield Road, Crossgar.

The single vehicle collision was reported to police shortly before 4am this morning, Sunday 2 April.

The crash happened around 4am on Sunday

Police are seeking witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Saintfield Road prior to 4am. Investigating officers can be contacted by calling 101, reference 341 02/04/17.

No further details regarding the deceased are being released at this time.

SDLP MP Margaret Ritchie conveyed her sympathies after the fatal accident.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the gentleman who lost his life in a road traffic accident on the Saintfield Road, Crossgar earlier this morning. Undoubtedly, his family and friends will be suffering immeasurable grief and the local community in the greater Crossgar area will wrap them in a warm embrace and support them in whatever practical way they can,” she said.

Removal crews prepare to take the car involved in the car out of a road-side ditch

“Death is always tragic whenever it takes place, but it is more alarming, numbing and poignant when it happens abruptly as a result of an accident.”