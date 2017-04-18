Crowdfunding page to help Larne salon hit by suspected arson attack

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help the Larne hair salon damaged in a suspected arson attack on Monday night.

In a bid to 'get the girls back into the shop as quickly as possible', a relative of one of the owners launched the JustGiving page this morning, with a target of £4,000 over a 30-day period.

Police have cordoned off the scene

WATCH: Hair salon torched in latest Larne arson attack

"I am sure everyone is aware by now, last night Hair by JAKK had a car driven into it and set alight," the page description reads. "This is a devastating time for the owners who all have worked so hard to make a successful and popular hairdressers in the town.

"We have therefore set up this page in the hope to raise some funds that will help these girls get back into the shop as quickly as possible.

"All the messages of support and offers to help from family, friends and clients have been unbelievable, and the girls are so very grateful for this. I hope we can come together and show our support for the girls by raising funds that will help replace the large amount of stock and damage that has been caused.

"Thank you all very much for your generosity!"

MORE: In pictures: suspected arson attack guts Larne salon

Early on Monday afternoon the page had reached 17 per cent of its target.

One person who made a donation wrote: "Amazing to see everyone pulling together to help in a time of need. Hopefully this highlights just how great our wee town really is."

Another added: "So disgusted at what's happened. Hope your business gets up and running asap. Anything we can do to help, please ask."

You can visit the JustGiving by clicking here

