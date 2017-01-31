Crumlin Road gaol locks in five-star rating

Northern Ireland’s only remaining Victorian era prison, Crumlin Road Gaol has been graded and awarded a five-star visitor attraction rating.

The five-star accreditation was awarded under the Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme which is designed to provide visitors with information on the quality of the experience they can expect at Northern Ireland’s tourist attractions.

John McGrillen, Tourism NI Chief Executive said: “Crumlin Road Gaol is an outstanding attraction and the visitor offering and experience is unique in Northern Ireland. The tours are educating, thought provoking and well balanced and the introduction of a fully licensed restaurant helped Crumlin Road Gaol achieve five-star status.

"Joining an elite club of only five other five star graded attractions, this accolade provides an additional marketing tool to help drive visitor numbers to the Gaol and to Northern Ireland.”

Since opening in 2012 the popular Belfast visitor attraction has welcomed over 600,000 International and national visitors.

Director of Crumlin Road Gaol Phelim Devlin said “We are overjoyed to have received the five-star rating for Crumlin Road Gaol Visitor Attraction and Conference Centre."