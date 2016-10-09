Cullybackey ‘killer clown’ picture prompts tragedy warning

The so-called ‘Killer Clown’ craze which has gripped Northern Ireland in recent days could end in a terrible tragedy.

That was the stark warning issued by local UUP assemblyman, Robin Swann after a picture of a ‘killer clown’ purportedly taken outside Cullybackey College was posted on social media.

Mr Swann has called on the community to give whatever assistance they can to the police in helping to ‘stamp out the potentially fatal so-called ‘killer clown craze’ which has gripped the Province ahead of the Halloween break.’

He said: “I issue a plea to young people who may be considering taking part in the pathetic ‘killer clown craze’ which is now sweeping Northern Ireland – please think twice before someone is either seriously hurt or dies.

“What may seem like a bit of fun, could end up in a criminal record that could affect the rest of your life.

“The act itself is highly irresponsible where sad individuals get a kick out of scaring old and young alike. If this childish and potentially fatal ‘craze’ is not eradicated, we could have a situation where an elderly person, or any individual with a heart condition, dies from the fright.

“I am raising this serious issue after a photo on social media, reportedly taken outside Cullybackey College, was brought to my attention.

“These ‘killer clown craze’ activities tie up over-stretched PSNI resources as well as providing cover for other crime. I appeal to the entire community to assist the police in putting an end to this latest anti-social scourge,” said Mr Swann.

Assemblyman Swann’s warning has been echoed by PSNIAssistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin who added: “I would advise anyone who may be considering posting information on social media platforms to consider what they’re saying.

“Encouraging behaviour that has the potential to generate fear or indeed posting threatening messages can lead to a criminal record.

“Crime is crime, whether in the virtual world or the real world and there are consequences. Please don’t get caught up in something that could jeopardise your future.”