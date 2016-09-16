CULTURE NIGHT BELFAST: 15 events to add to your must-see list

We’ve had a look at the hundreds of events taking place at Belfast Culture Night and quickly realised that there’s absolutely no chance of catching even one eighth of what’s happening.

And that’s part of the beauty of Culture Night, wandering about the city of Belfast, never sure what you’ll encounter next.

If you’d like to be a little more organised, we’ve picked out our must-see events, but we’d encourage you to have a look at Culture Night’s website in the very probable chance that we’ve missed something rather brilliant!

1. ALL ABOARD

Waterstones Cafe, 44 Fountain Street, 5.30-8.30pm

Bored of Monopoly? Vexed by Scrabble? Try out some of the latest new and exciting board games! Battle monsters to control Tokyo, work together to save humanity from raging epidemics, settle foreign lands and build railways to new distant places…or enjoy a game for two….with staff on hand to teach you new games in the comfort of Waterstones café.

2. BREAKING BREAD

The Big Table, Donegall Street, 3-9pm

Break bread with 5000 people at Belfast’s Biggest Lunch ever! Share what you love about our city and your community. You can even get creative by drawing, writing or singing what you think would make it even better, join us in this simple act of community, friendship and fun.

3. BEARDFEST

The Wicker Man, 44-46 High Street, 5-8.30pm

The challenge this year is to get as many beards decorated for Culture Night as possible. Along with this Wicker Man will be hosting a Blue Grass music session by Laurence T & the Wolfmen, band Japanese Venice and an Irish Dancing performance by the Judith Keyes School of Dance as well as face painting by fabulous artists. They’re also keeping a few surprises up their sleeves…

4. BELFAST ROLLER DERBY LIVE!

Writer’s Square, 6-9pm

Watch the game play demonstrations and chat to the off-skates team to find out how to join, when the next game is and what exactly is going on! Fancy a go yourself? Join in the special Shoe Derby sessions at 7pm and 8pm. Remember to snap some #skaterselfies!

5. THE BIG DRAW

The Dirty Onion, 3 Hill Street, 7pm-1am

Unleash your inner-artist at this informal drawing session. They’ve got pens & paper, so come and use them!

They’ll give you a word. You have 10 minutes to draw your version. They’ll collect and scan your drawing. Then keep your eyes on the wall!

While this is going on you can enjoy fantastic live music courtesy of Ryan McMullan, Realta and the Nine Inch Nialls.

6. DESIGNEDBY FASHION PREVIEW

Talbot Street, 7-9pm

A ‘guerilla’ fashion parade of clothes made by local designers. This street fashion show will officially launch the DesignedBy runway show taking place on Tuesday November 8 at The MAC. Sponsored by Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors and Jawbox Gin, this upcoming event will run as part of the Belfast Design Week programme.

Designers showing at Culture Night include Marie-Claire Ferguson, RUEDI, Attune Womenswear, Jeremy Huddleson, and Paperhat by Marie-Claire Ferguson and Lucy Turner.

Models from Maureen Martin Model Management will showcase these looks, with make-up by Joanne Gray and hair by Kelly White.

7. ECUMENICAL MATTERS: THE FATHER TED PODCAST

Fendersky Gallery / Cafe 31, 31 North Street, 4-5.30pm

A live recording of the popular podcast based on the monumental sitcom Father Ted. Every week a new episode is dissected by a panel of guests joining host James McAnespy.

At Culture Night the panel discuss the epic conclusion to the only two-part storyline, where Ted has to live up to the unenviable forfeit of Kicking Bishop Brennan Up The Arse!

8. JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS

St Anne’s Cathedral, 6.30-7.30pm

Jealous Of The Birds AKA Naomi Hamilton has been nominated for the Northern Ireland Music Prize for her debut album Parma Violets. Her melodic and playfully quirky side has drawn comparisons to Mouldy Peaches, Cat Power and Laura Marling.

See her for free at Culture Night Belfast before she’s a superstar.

9. KATIE RICHARDSON WITH OPEN HOUSE CHOIR & MARCHING BAND ENSEMBLE

Electric Ireland Stage, Buoy Park, 5.30-7.30pm

Legendary Katie Richardson leads an eclectic performance from the Open House Choir – the 70-strong community ensemble – together with some musicians from loyalist marching bands.

10. MEDIEVAL SWORDSMANSHIP

Edward’s And Co Car Park, 18 Hill Street, 5-10pm

Medieval Combat Group and Historical Fencing NI will host practical demonstrations and presentations of historical swordsmanship; showcasing the real life techniques that have inspired fantasy literature and cinema.

Meet practitioners, see the weapons in use, and find out more about the sport. A range of historical sources, modern safety equipment and training weapons will be on display.

11. PWU WRESTLING LIVE @ CULTURE NIGHT

Writer’s Square, 6-9pm

Pro Wrestling Ulster brings its hard hitting style to the street of Belfast at Culture Night. With matches every 30 minutes in Rosemary Street come along and catch your favourite PWU stars put it all on the line.

12. POP UP COMIC BOOKSTORE

Redeemer Central, 101 Donegall Street, 6-9pm

Step inside this unique store and be transported to whole new dimensions of creativity. Try your hand at creating your own piece of comic book art or help collaborate with the bigger group art pieces where everyone can leave their mark on the art.

13. THE SKIPPER STREET PARTY

The Cloth Ear/The National/The Spaniard, 3-10pm

Kicking off at 3pm with the Kids Street Party and children’s line-dancing class at 4.30pm. Chalk Street is back, a big hit with the little ones last year, it’s a chance for them to release their inner artist.

From 6.30-7.30pm they’ll be holding the Chilli Eating Challenge, the ultimate taste bud test and certainly not for the faint hearted!

Evening line dancing classes are being held from 7.30-8.30pm, so come learn some simple steps and join the hoedown.

The entertainment will be finishing up with some live music from the Red Hot Roosters from 8.30-10pm.

14. STREET COUNTDOWN

The Big Table, Donegall Street, 8-11pm

It’s Countdown, Channel 4’s popular cult TV quiz show… but on the street!

With that, comes all the ill manners and bad language associated with the street!

Do not be mistaken – this is all out wordsmith gangster warfare hosted by Marty Lish, where two playa players shall be picked from the crowd to dish out threatening consonants and unforgiving vowels, just so the participating audience might catch a glimpse of diarrhoea… or other 9 letter words.

No abbreviations, no emojis… no mercy!

Even Rachel Riley from the real deal has expressed an interest…

15. ULSTER ORCHESTRA

Electric Ireland Stage, Buoy Park, 6.30-7.30pm

The Ulster Orchestra is delighted and excited to be taking part in Culture Night for the first time. They’ll be setting up in Buoy Park for a concert – but it’s one with a bit of a twist!