Cyclist critical after collision with car

A cyclist in his 70s remains in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car on the Mandeville Road in Brownlow.

The accident took place at roundabout six at approximately 10.50am on Sunday, October 2.

Police have appealed for witnesses. Constable Clegg said, “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or have an information regarding the incident to contact Lurgan Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 499 on 02/10/16.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”