Cyclist in 'critical' condition after collision on Co Londonderry road

The Glenshane Road has been closed in both directions between the turn-offs for Maghera and Knockcloghrim, due to a serious road traffic collision.
It has emerged that emergency services were called to the Glenshane Road between the turn-offs for Maghera and Knockcloghrim after a collision involving a cyclist.
The cyclist has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.
A spokeswoman for the Belfast Trust said he was in a "critical condition".
