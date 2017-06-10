Cyclist injured in Ballymena crash

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car on the Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena this morning (Saturday).

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which happened around 10.30am.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening. The driver of the car was unhurt.

A police spokesman urged anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 462 of 10/6/17.