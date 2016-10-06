Cyclist killed in Co Down crash

A 50-year-old man has died following a collision on the Newtownards to Bangor carriageway early this morning.

The cyclist and a driver of a Renault car were heading towards Bangor when the crash occurred near the Somme Heritage Centre outside Newtownards shortly before 5.50am.

Police said the man driving the car was not injured.

PSNI Insp David McClements has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police.

The carriageway remains closed to traffic in the Bangor direction.