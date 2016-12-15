Cyclist taken to hospital after collision

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Bangor.
The incident happened this afternoon in Abbey Street in the seaside town.
Emergency services were called to the scene.
A PSNI spokesman said: "Abbey Street in Bangor has now fully reopened to traffic following an earlier rtc between a car and a bicycle which was reported to police just after 3.50pm.
"The cyclist, a man aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening."
