Cyclist taken to hospital after collision

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Bangor.

The incident happened this afternoon in Abbey Street in the seaside town.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Abbey Street in Bangor has now fully reopened to traffic following an earlier rtc between a car and a bicycle which was reported to police just after 3.50pm.

"The cyclist, a man aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening."