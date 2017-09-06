Cyclist taken to hospital by Air Ambulance following collision

A motorist has been arrested following a road traffic collision near Nutts Corner on Tuesday night.

Two cyclists were also involved in the collision, with the Air Ambulance called out to attend.

Police in Antrim are appealing for witnesses to the accident, which happened in the Ballyhill Road area at around 6.35pm

Sergeant Armstrong said: “At approximately 6.35pm it was reported two cyclists were on the road when the collision occurred. A vehicle crashed through a hedge and landed on its roof in a field.”

One of the male cyclists sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where he is being treated.

Sgt. Armstrong added: “The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences and has been released on bail.”

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Ballyhill Road prior to, or around the time of the collision, to contact police in Antrim on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference 1073 of 05/09/17.