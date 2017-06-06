Dad-of-one killed in motorbike crash is laid to rest

The funeral took place of Co Antrim man Gary Armstrong who died following a fatal road collision in Ballycarry.

Twenty-five-year-old Mr Armstrong, a motorcylist, had been involved in a collision with another rider which had caused him to crash into a parked car.

The accident occurred at Main Street in the village at around 9.50pm on Thursday.

According to police, the rider of the second motorcycle left the scene on foot.

He was arrested in Carrickfergus on Friday and has since been released on police bail.

Mr Armstrong was a father-of-one who had recently become engaged.

Ballycarry man, Councillor Mark McKinty said: “His son Leon and fiancee Becky Stronge were the main focus of his life.”

Mr Armstrong’s funeral took place from his mother’s home in Carrickfergus on Tuesday.