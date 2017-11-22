Dad’s tearful farewell to his ‘beautiful, bright, shining light’

The father of a girl killed in a road collision between the beach buggy she was in and a pick up truck fought through tears at her funeral to pay tribute to his “beautiful, bright, shining light”.

Nicole Fegan, from Mayobridge in Co Down, lost her life in the collision on the Flagstaff Road in Newry on Saturday.

There were heartbreaking scenes in Mayobridge yesterday, where she was laid to rest following her funeral in St Patrick’s Church.

During the service, her father Cathal thanked the emergency services who did “all you could to save our Nicole”, and the local community for their assistance over the days since her death, before speaking a “few words about our beloved daughter”.

“Nicole was our beautiful, bright, shining light,” he said.

“She enriched our lives everyday with her enthusiasm, laughter and beautiful smile. She loved her Gaelic, camogie and gymnastics with all her great circle of friends and we loved having them over at our house.

“There is no richer sound than a house full of the laughter of children.”

Mr Fegan continued: “Each day is for living and she lived life to the full. Nicole, darling, we will eternally miss you and we are so thankful for the short time we had. We will never forget our baby girl.”

In a touching homily delivered to the packed rural church, parish priest Fr Charles Byrne compared the death of a loved one to the switching off of a light.

“We have all experienced, at some time or other, an unexpected power-cut, when the lights go out,” he said.

“Sudden death of a loved one is like that. One minute the sun is shining, then without the slightest warning or the chance to prepare ourselves we are plunged into darkness.

“In the space of a moment, our whole life is turned upside down. The news of Nicole’s death on Saturday evening brought devastating shock and grief to the Fegan family, her family circle, her friends and to the local community here in Mayobridge.”

He added: “When death comes to someone so young, and under such tragic circumstances as it has to Nicole, it robs us not only of what we possess but of our hopes and dreams.

“So many plans, so many expectations, can be no more. No mother and father expect to bury their child.”

Nicole, a pupil at Our Lady’s Grammar School in Newry and past pupil of St Patrick’s Primary and Nursery School in Mayobridge, was musically talented and had a keen interest in sports.

Friends and family placed a variety of items associated with her life at the altar, including a pair of football boots and tickets to a Little Mix concert.