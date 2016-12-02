Daithí McKay has quit Sinn Féin

Former North Antrim MLA Daithí McKay has said he has quit Sinn Féin, months after standing down from the Assembly over reports he ‘coached’ a loyalist due to give evidence to an inquiry.

Mr McKay was chair of Stormont’s Finance committee when reports emerged that he had coached loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson before Mr Bryson gave evidence to an investigation into the sale of NAMA’s Norfthern Ireland portfolio.

At the time, Mr McKay apologised for making “contact with a witness” in advance of his testimony to the Stormont inquiry, calling his actions “inappropriate, ill-advised and wrong” as he announced his resignation as an MLA.

Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness also described the allegations made against Mr McKay as “profoundly disturbing” and urged him to “consider his position as an MLA.”

A Sinn Féin councillor and 17 party activists quit in protest at how Mr McKay had been treated in the wake of the controversy.

In an interview with BBC Radio Foyle, Mr McKay revealed he has now quit Sinn Féin altogether, saying he “regrets nothing”.

“People always make mistakes,” he said. “I think that’s important to realise but there’s nobody out there who hasn’t made a mistake in their work or life.

“I moved on from all this the day after I resigned and I think most of the public have moved on from this as well, so I don’t dwell on it and I don’t think there’s any need to dwell on it.”