Dambuster George rewarded at last with MBE from Queen

Britain’s last surviving Dambuster said his memories of the bombing raids on Germany will last forever as he collected an MBE from the Queen.

Squadron Leader George Leonard “Johnny” Johnson, 95, was part of Royal Air Force 617 Squadron, which conducted a night of raids on German dams in 1943 in an effort to disable Hitler’s industrial heartland.

After collecting his gong at Buckingham Palace for services to the Second World War remembrance and the community in Bristol, he said he was indebted to the thousands of people who signed a petition calling for his wartime service to be recognised.

TV presenter Carol Vorderman launched a petition to get Mr Johnson a knighthood, branding the decision to leave him off the list “disgraceful”.

She marched to Westminster in January to hand-deliver the petition, containing 235,000 signatures, to 10 Downing Street, alongside RAF veteran John Nichol.

Mr Johnson said: “Apart from everything else I’m very grateful to all those people who signed that petition, particularly Carol Vorderman and John Nichol. The outcome for me is very gratifying for me.”

Collecting his award, he said the Queen told him: “Glad to see the Dambusters are still here.”

The pensioner, who now lives in Bristol, is one of only two survivors to take part in the bombing raids on the Mohne, Eder and Sorpe dams in Germany.