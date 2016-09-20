Dame Barbara wants you as Poppy Day volunteer

The Royal British Legion is calling on dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers to lend their support to this year’s Belfast City Poppy Day.

The event will be the highlight of the annual Poppy Appeal in Northern Ireland, creating a festive atmosphere in the city centre as volunteers aim to raise funds and awareness for the armed forces charity.

And the legion is looking for people of all ages and backgrounds from across the Province to help run the event, which will take place on Friday, November 4.

Last year, the first-ever Belfast City Poppy Day was held and raised more than £3,000 in one day. Overall in Northern Ireland last year, the appeal raised more than £1.2 million

Launching Poppy People, the legion’s national recruitment drive for volunteers, Dame Barbara Windsor urged the UK public to give some of their spare time during this year’s campaign.

Lyn Palmer, the Poppy Appeal’s community fundraising officer for Northern Ireland, said: “We hope that this year’s City Poppy Day will have the same fantastic, fun family atmosphere, and that the Northern Ireland public will be as supportive as ever.

“And even if you can’t help on the day, but would like to get involved with the Poppy Appeal in your local area, please get in touch.”

In the UK each year, more than 350,000 poppy volunteers are needed to raise vital funds in support of serving and ex-service personnel, and their families.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer, contact Community Fundraising Officer Lyn Palmer on 07827367447 or email lpalmer@britishlegion.org.uk