Dan Kneen in Penz13.com BMW deal for 2017

Manx rider Dan Kneen has teamed up with the Penz13.com BMW Motorrad Racing Team for 2017..

Kneen was left without a ride this season after Northern Ireland’s Mar-Train Yamaha team withdrew from the sport in December.

He endured a hugely frustrating 2016, suffering a broken arm in a mountain bike accident that ruled him out of the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

The 29-year-old returned at the Southern 100 and ended the main international season with an excellent third in the Superstock race at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Kneen, who joins Danny Webb and Alessandro Polita in Rico Penzkofer's team, said: “I am really happy to be joining the Penz13.com BMW Motorrad Racing Team for 2017 as I know what a professional outfit they are. Meeting all the guys at the team launch only confirmed that for me.

“They are all up for a good time but take the racing side serious which is what it is all about for me. Penz are very experienced in road racing as well as in the FIM Endurance World Championship so they obviously know what they are doing and I am confident that the bikes I will be riding will be very competitive, so I am looking forward to getting started.”