Daughter pays tribute to tragic farmer Alastair Sloss

The heartbroken daughter of farmer Alastair Sloss has posted a tender picture of her with her late father to her Facebook page.

Rebekah Sloss, posted the loving picture in tribute to her father after he died on Friday.

Mr Sloss, who was in his 50s, died when he was overcome by fumes and fell into a slurry pit at his Ruskey Road farm - one day before the deadline for slurry spreading passed.

His funeral is being held today at 2pm, at Saltersland Presbyterian Church, in the Co Londonderry village The Loup.

Comments underneath the photograph encourage Miss Sloss to "keep your head up".

Another comment said: "What a beautiful photo of you and your daddy".

Another friend wrote: "What a lovely picture Rebekah- stay strong!!".