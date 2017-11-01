David Black minister: I fear we have not seen the last of paramilitary killings

David Black’s church minister has said he fears killings of uniformed personnel in recent years are “not the last” that the Province has seen.

Tom Greer, who has been minister at Molesworth Presbyterian Church in Cookstown for 16 years, also told the News Letter he is “certain” that republican politicians know the identities of Mr Black’s killers, but are keeping silent.

Casting his mind back five years exactly, he recalled the time he first heard about his parishioner’s slaying.

He was in Presbyterian headquarters in Belfast and said: “I had an email from a colleague saying: ‘we’re thinking about you Tom, we’re praying for you because of David’s death’.

“I immediately thought: David who? There was nobody I knew to be critically ill.”

Moments later, his wife got in touch to say Mr Black had been murdered.

Rev Greer travelled home “in a bit of a daze, astounded at what had happened”.

David Black had been a member of the church since boyhood, and was “greatly loved” by fellow worshippers.

A marble memorial tablet honouring him was placed in the church in the months after the killing.

Among the roughly 200-or-so worshippers who attend the church every Sunday is Yvonne Black, his widow.

Rev Greer had carried out the funeral of one of two police officers killed in Fivemiletown in the 1990s, and during a stint in Belfast he took the funeral of a man who had been shot dead in a loyalist feud.

He noted that since Mr Black’s killing, another prison officer, Adrian Ismay, has also been murdered.

“I’d always fear the threat remains,” he said.

“We hoped we’d seen that end to it with all the talk of the Good Friday Agreement and everything else.

“We can never be certain, though it’s our prayer, that there’ll be a lasting peace.”

He added: “I’m absolutely certain that members of Sinn Fein know exactly who murdered David Black, even though they as an organisation – the PIRA – were not the people claiming responsibility.

“But as with every other murder that has happened since supposedly the end of the Troubles, they keep that information to themselves.

“They could easily expose those who are involved in dissident activity and who have murdered people, and they choose not to. That’d be my opinion.”

Sinn Fein responded: “This claim is baseless. Sinn Fein has condemned the murder of David Black.

“Sinn Fein has also consistently called for his killers to be brought to justice and called on anyone with any information on his killing to bring that to the police.”