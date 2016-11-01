David Black remembered on fourth anniversary of his murder

Cookstown Royal British Legion today paid its respects to "dear friend" David Black, on the fourth anniversary of his murder.

Mr Black, a prison officer from Cookstown, was shot dead on the M1 in November 2012 as he drive to work at Maghaberry Prison.

The 52-year-old father-of-two was the first Northern Ireland prison officer to have been murdered in almost 20 years.

Today marks the fourth anniversary of his death.

Mr Black's widow, Yvonne, said he is still much missed.

A post on Cookstown RBL's Facebook page said: "Today marks the fourth anniversary of our dear friend - David Black.

"Ambushed and murdered on his way to work in Maghaberry Prison. Thinking of Yvonne, Kyle and Kyra and family circle. Lest we forget."

Every year the Black family lay a wreath at Cookstown cenotaph in his memory.