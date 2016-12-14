Dead animals dumped on roadside - 'abhorrent'

Concern has been raised after dead animal carcasses were today found dumped on roads around Newtownhamilton in south Armagh.

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA who visited the scene at Barkers Road and Barkers Lane, slammed the incident which he said has caused great concern for local residents.

Mr Irwin, who has reported the instances to Newry & Mourne District Council said: "It is important that those behind this illegal activity to stop immediately."

He added: "This is a concerning matter and especially so given the fact that there are very strict procedures for tracing livestock from birth to death and this is all in the interests of food security and traceability.”

"It is abhorrent that unscrupulous individuals would dump dead calves on our roadsides especially as residents live close by and there are the obvious environmental health issues associated with rotting carcasses."

Mr Irwin said it is now "important that those behind this practice stop immediately and I would continue to urge people in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to the Council’s environmental health officials".