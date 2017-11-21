Deadlock could lead to a push for Irish unity, says Haass

A former American diplomat who chaired previous political negotiations in Northern Ireland has predicted that the current Stormont crisis could bring a push for Irish unity.

Richard Haass said a combination of poor leadership, Brexit and failure to deal with the legacy of the past had created the problems facing the executive.

Mr Haass, the current president of the New York based Council on Foreign Relations, expressed hope that the political deadlock would not usher in a return to violence.

In 2013, Mr Haass was drafted in to chair crunch talks in the Province aimed at averting the collapse of power-sharing.

Despite weeks of cross party negotiations in Belfast back then, the US diplomat failed to find a breakthrough on the thorny issues of flags, parading and the legacy of the Troubles.

He had previously served as special envoy to the region under the presidency of George W Bush, the Republican Party president who was in the White House between 2001 and 2009.

Yesterday, Mr Haass issued a hard-hitting tweet about the current political stalemate.

In the message, he wrote: “Northern Ireland at a crisis point, the result of poor leadership, Brexit, & a failure to deal with the past.

“Agree that the current impasse likely to lead to restructuring of its politics and/or push for Irish unification.”

The Tweet ended: “Hoping it does not lead to any resumption of violence.”