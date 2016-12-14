Death of man in Coleraine no longer being treated as suspicious

Police have this afternoon revealed that the death of a 56-year-old man in Coleraine yesterday is not longer being treated as suspicious.
A PSNI spokesman said: "Following a post mortem examination, the sudden death of a man in Silverthorn Avenue, Coleraine, on Tuesday 13 December is no longer being treated as suspicious."
The man has been named locally as Colin Patrick Doherty.
After his death a 25-year-old man was arrested.
Detective Chief Inspector Michael Harvey said: “A 25 year old man remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries in relation to an earlier incident.”
Also see: Coleraine death victim named locally
LATEST: Man arrested after suspicious death in Coleraine
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.