Death of man in Coleraine no longer being treated as suspicious

Police have this afternoon revealed that the death of a 56-year-old man in Coleraine yesterday is not longer being treated as suspicious.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Following a post mortem examination, the sudden death of a man in Silverthorn Avenue, Coleraine, on Tuesday 13 December is no longer being treated as suspicious."

The man has been named locally as Colin Patrick Doherty.

After his death a 25-year-old man was arrested.



Detective Chief Inspector Michael Harvey said: “A 25 year old man remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries in relation to an earlier incident.”

