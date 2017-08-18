Death toll rises to 14 as woman hurt in second Spanish terror attack dies

The death toll from the twin terror attacks in Spain has risen to 14.

A woman died in hospital on Friday, hours after being injured when a car carrying five men wearing fake suicide belts ploughed into pedestrians in Cambrils, a coastal town 70 miles south west of Barcelona, local police said.

The attack, in which the five terrorists were shot dead by police, followed Thursday’s atrocity in Barcelona’s central tourist spot of Las Ramblas, in which 13 people were killed.

The Foreign Office said a “small number” of Britons had been injured and extra staff were being sent to Barcelona to help.

The Catalan directorate of civil protection tweeted: “A woman injured yesterday in Cambrils attack has died.

“Fourteen citizens died yesterday in Barcelona and Cambrils terrorist attacks.”

A police officer was among seven people hurt in the incident in Cambrils and several controlled blasts were carried out in the area in the wake of the attacks.

In a chilling echo of the London Bridge attack in June, Catalonia president Carles Puigdemont said the five terrorists in the vehicle were wearing fake suicide belts when they were stopped, and linked them to the earlier Barcelona attack.

Three people are in custody in connection with Barcelona but a manhunt is also under way for Moussa Oukabir, 18, El Pais said.

The newspaper reported he is the teenage brother of Driss Oukabir, one of the men already detained.

Barcelona, a hugely popular tourist destination, came to a halt at noon on Friday (11am BST) as a minute’s silence was observed in the Placa Catalunya, close to the scene of the attack.

Led by King Felipe and Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy the silence was then followed by applause for the victims.

Three days of mourning have been declared by the government of Catalonia.

The dead and wounded from the attacks include 34 different nationalities, Catalan authorities said.

Britons caught up in both incidents spoke of the terror and carnage they witnessed in attacks with many similarities.

Fitzroy Davies, from Wolverhampton, said it was like watching a “horror film” as panic engulfed the busy street.

Mr Davies, who was in town for a judo camp, described seeing a crazed attacker behaving “like somebody who was on drugs”, before being shot.

He told Sky News: “He then fell down and then within two seconds he stood back up.

“He then stepped over the fence, charged the police again and the police then gave some more shots and then he fell down again.”

More than 100 people were injured in the Barcelona massacre, the deadliest attack in Spain since the 2004 Madrid train bombs in which more than 190 people were killed.

There were also reports that investigators believe the terror cell may have been planning an attack using gas canisters.

Two suspects, a Spanish national from Melilla and a Moroccan, were taken into custody in the wake of the attack.

A third was arrested later.

Britain’s most senior counter-terrorism police officer said UK officers were liaising with their Spanish counterparts.

Scotland Yard Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said: “Officers are at UK ports today ready to meet British holidaymakers returning to the UK from the region in order to take any witness accounts.

“Anyone who has returned from Spain can also call the confidential hotline with information on 0800 789 321.

“We are also urging people who have images or footage that may assist investigators to upload them to Ukpoliceimageappeal.com.”