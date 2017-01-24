Decision raises issues on devolution

The Supreme Court yesterday rejected a bid from a cross-party group of Stormont politicians who argued that consent was needed from the NI Assembly to bring about Brexit.

While the plaintiffs, including senior politicians from the Green Party, Alliance, SDLP and Sinn Fein, welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that Parliament must vote to trigger Article 50, disappointment was expressed that regional assemblies will not have a say on the process.

The legal challenge, which also failed at High Court in Belfast, was revealed by the News Letter to have been funded by US billionaire Chuck Feeney.

Leader of the SDLP Colum Eastwood said: “This judgement marks a significant and serious departure from our devolution settlement.

“It significantly undermines the value placed on the democratic mandate of our Assembly.

“Northern Ireland voted to remain in the European Union, yet the Northern Ireland Assembly is being denied any role or rights in the upcoming negotiations with the European Union.”

Alliance leader MLA David Ford added: “The decision that the three devolved assemblies do not need to be consulted does raise significant issues for the future of devolution across the UK, on a wide range of issues and not just membership of the EU.”

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd said the judgement requires consideration in regards to its implications for the Good Friday Agreement and the legislation which underpins it.

Mr O’Dowd added: “It is not the unilateral right of the British government to interfere with the agreement.

“The Irish government must fulfil their moral and legal duty to stand up for the rights of all citizens in the North.”

Green Party leader Steven Agnew said: “Despite the Supreme Court rejecting the devolved institutions argument, today represents a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

“This decision upholds democratic principles and provides an opportunity for consideration of the specific circumstances of Northern Ireland.”